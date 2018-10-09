Connecting sustainable start-ups

Vaishali Vijaykumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Organic and eco-friendly have been the buzzwords at many pop-ups in the city. Keeping up with this spirit, the exhibition Sphere 2018 at Yaadhum — The Nature Store in Porur held on Sunday offered a platform for entrepreneurs across Tamil Nadu to display their sustainable products.

“This was a one-day event to bring together like-minded people working towards one cause. The purpose was to connect sustainable products to stores and retail sellers. We had over 11 sustainable product manufacturers and six designers involved with the creative side of packaging and photography. The products included cloth bags, handwoven apparel, handcrafted stationery to home-made flours,” said Palaniappan, owner of the store.

All the sellers here had given up their 9-5 jobs by adapting to a sustainable way of living. Customers walked in and interacted with shopkeepers to know about their stories and benefits of their products. Stalin Baluchamy’s Motherway is a brand that sells traditional sweets and snacks. Groundnut barfi made of palm sugar is a speciality. “Palm sugar and jaggery form the base of every sweet item. We also take orders for schools. We are trying to spread awareness about the healthy aspect of our traditional ingredients,” shared Madurai-based Stalin.

Sprouted millet heath mix, medicinal coffee powders and organic flours were available in most of the stalls. Yaakai, a homemade millet ready mix flour brand, offers 13 varieties of flour made of millets like — kambu, varagu, and samai. They can be used for making dosa, idiyappam and puttu. Meanwhile, Thirumoolar brand’s sprouted health mix is made of 39 ingredients including tulsi, dried green peas, barley rice, red puffed rice, dried ginger, dry fruits and horsegram. Among the highlights were Nerunjil’s tea and coffee powder made of 21 herbal powders.

Alongside eatables, a few handwoven apparel stalls were set up. Ambaram offers pure cotton clothes for babies. “We have clothes from 0-6 months and 6-12 months. We plan to complete the cyclic process of manufacturing and consumption using handloom, natural dyed and handmade methods. Nappy, vasambu bracelet, palm rattle toys, bib, quilt beds and dresses,” shared Arun Kumar, owner of the brand. Nurpu is an Erode-based brand that sells handspun fabrics like kurtas and dress materials made of 40 thread count and 80 thread count. The higher the thread count, the better the quality.