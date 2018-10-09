Fate of additional 345 medical seats uncertain

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : The Centre’s move to dissolve the Medical Council of India has caused concerns among the Tamil Nadu Health department officials. The council has recently completed the inspection of the medical colleges in the State for approving additional seats, but is now being dissolved before the final decision has been made on the matter.

Recently, the Centre dissolved the Medical Council of India to replace it with National Medical Commission. But there seems to be no clarity on whether the decision on the additional seats for medical college would be made based on the inspection by thecouncil or a fresh inspection will be conducted by the new medical commission.

The Tamil Nadu government had applied for sanction to additional 345 seats in the Government Madurai Medical College, Coimbatore Medical College, Tirunelveli Medical College and Kanniyakumari Medical College for the academic year 2019-2020.

“The MCI conducted inspection of these colleges and was preparing an inspection report to submit to its committee for increasing the number of seats. But, after inspection, the MCI was dissolved. Now we are not sure about the status of report,” said a Health department official.