Home Cities Chennai

Fate of additional 345 medical seats uncertain

The Centre’s move to dissolve the Medical Council of India has caused concerns among the Tamil Nadu Health department officials.

Published: 09th October 2018 07:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2018 07:33 AM   |  A+A-

hospital, medical, doctor, bill, medicine, treatment

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : The Centre’s move to dissolve the Medical Council of India has caused concerns among the Tamil Nadu Health department officials. The council has recently completed the inspection of the medical colleges in the State for approving additional seats, but is now being dissolved before the final decision has been made on the matter.

Recently, the Centre dissolved the Medical Council of India to replace it with National Medical Commission. But there seems to be no clarity on whether the decision on the additional seats for medical college would be made based on the inspection by thecouncil or a fresh inspection will be conducted by the new medical commission.

The Tamil Nadu government had applied for sanction to additional 345 seats in the Government Madurai Medical College, Coimbatore Medical College, Tirunelveli Medical College and Kanniyakumari Medical College for the academic year 2019-2020.

“The MCI conducted inspection of these colleges and was preparing an inspection report to submit to its committee for increasing the number of seats. But, after inspection, the MCI was dissolved. Now we are not sure about the status of report,” said a Health department official.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Medical Council of India Tamil Nadu Health department medical colleges National Medical Commission

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
William Nordhaus and Paul Romer won the 2018 Nobel Economics Prize
US duo William Nordhaus and Paul Romer win Nobel Economics Prize
Residents look at a home damaged by a magnitude 5.9 earthquake the night before, in Gros Morne, Haiti. (Photo | AP)
Haiti earthquake kills at least 14, aftershock jolts nervous residents﻿
Gallery
Air Force Chief BS Dhanoa inspecting the guard of honour during the 86th anniversary celebration of Air Force Day parade at the Hindon Air Force Base near Ghaziabad. (Photo |Parveen Negi/EPS)
In Pictures: 86th Air Force Day celebrations 
Former England captain John Terry announced his retirement from football on Sunday with the 37-year-old central defender now set to pursue a career in management. (Photo | AP)
Chelsea legend John Terry hangs his boots