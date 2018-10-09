Metro Water proposes 10-MLD water treatment plant

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a bid to find additional sources to augment the city’s drinking water supply, the Metro Water has zeroed in on the ‘Rettai Eri’ in Madhavaram and submitted a proposal to the government to install a 10-MLD water treatment plant near the lake. “Metro Water officials have also completed the feasibility study on the lake, based on water quality, land availability, possible pollutants and a hydrography survey. Water from this lake will act as a back-up in case of scarcity,” said an official.

Additionally, they have also carried out feasibility studies in 13 lakes and six quarries and identified these as potential water sources to meet the drinking water demands in the near future. The study was carried out, based on 45 parameters including water quality, domestic pollution, people who are dependent on the lake presently, land availability to build a plant, etc.

“The sources were identified by field visits, proximity to transmission pipelines, and field enquiries. Further, we consulted institutions such as PWD, Central ground water authority, Anna University and King Institute for picking these sources,” said an official.

Many factors

During the study, soil and groundwater quality were tested, stormwater drains and all possible pollution load points were identified and checked. The report was also handed over to the IIT with water samples for appropriate treatment method suggestions, said a release from the Metro Water.

WATER Quest

Lakes Quarries