Sign at back is there is no space on front side of a season ticket: Southern Railways 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Chennai division of the Southern Railway has reiterated that season tickets will be valid only if the holder’s signature is affixed in it. If there is no space on the front side of a season ticket, passengers can put their signature at the back of the ticket.

The direction came after a section of rail passengers lodged a complaint that season ticket holders are treated as a ticketless passenger for not having signed in the season tickets where there was no provision for signature.

“A passenger who boarded the suburban train at Tiruvallur just after purchasing the season ticket was charged for ticketless travel as he had not signed in the season ticket. But, there was no space or option available in the season ticket for passengers to sign,” said K Baskar, member, Chennai Divisional Rail Users Consultative Committee (DRUCC), who had lodged a complaint.

Until a few months ago, season tickets had space for passengers’ signature. “After the Tamil language was added in the unreserved ticketing system, the space for passengers signature got occupied. As there was no space, many carried the season tickets without signature,” added Baskar.