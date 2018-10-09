Home Cities Chennai

State Human Rights Commission seeks report on families evicted under Integrated Cooum River Eco-Restoration Plan

The commission has given four weeks’ time to the Principal Secretary, Housing and Urban Development to submit the report. 

Published: 09th October 2018

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Based on a complaint by a city-based activist, the State Human Rights Commission has sought a detailed report from the Principal Secretary, Housing and Urban Development, on the alleged lack of basic amenities, violating the rights of 6,310 families evicted under the Integrated Cooum River Eco-Restoration Plan.

Taking cognisance of the complaint from Vanessa Peter, Information and Resource Centre for the Deprived Urban Communities member D Jayachandran also sought a detailed report from the Managing Director of Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board.

The commission has given four weeks’ time to submit the report. In her complaint, Vanessa had alleged negligence from the authorities concerned. 

