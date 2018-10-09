Two cyclonic storms delay monsoon

By Express News Service

A rare occurrence of two cyclonic storms simultaneously in the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal has delayed onset of monsoon.Earlier, the met department had said the monsoon would commence on October 8. Addressing a press conference, S Balachandran, Deputy Director General of Meteorology, said that due to the storms, the wind regime had changed over the Bay of Bengal and rainfall activity was likely to decrease over TN from Tuesday.

“Hence the commencement of the rainfall over TN, Puducherry, Kerala and adjoining areas of Andhra and Karnataka is not likely to take place and the development of favourable conditions will be closely monitored,” he said. The Bay of Bengal system has concentrated into depression and is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm by Wednesday. It will move towards Odisha and north Andhra coasts.

The Arabian Sea system has intensified into cyclonic storm ‘Luban’ and will move towards the South Oman and Yemen coasts during next five days. Because of this, the entire moisture will be sucked out and there are no persistent easterlies,” Balachandran said.