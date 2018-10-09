Home Cities Chennai

Two cyclonic storms delay monsoon

A rare occurrence of two cyclonic storms simultaneously in the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal has delayed onset of monsoon.

Published: 09th October 2018 07:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2018 07:18 AM   |  A+A-

Cyclone Image for representation.( Photo |IMD)

By Express News Service

A rare occurrence of two cyclonic storms simultaneously in the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal has delayed onset of monsoon.Earlier, the met department had said the monsoon would commence on October 8. Addressing a press conference, S Balachandran, Deputy Director General of Meteorology, said that due to the storms, the wind regime had changed over the Bay of Bengal and rainfall activity was likely to decrease over TN from Tuesday. 

“Hence the commencement of the rainfall over TN, Puducherry, Kerala and adjoining areas of Andhra and Karnataka is not likely to take place and the development of favourable conditions will be closely monitored,” he said. The Bay of Bengal system has concentrated into depression and is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm by Wednesday. It will move towards Odisha and north Andhra coasts.

The Arabian Sea system has intensified into cyclonic storm ‘Luban’ and will move towards the South Oman and Yemen coasts during next five days. Because of this, the entire moisture will be sucked out and there are no persistent easterlies,” Balachandran said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
cyclonic storms Arabian Sea Bay of Bengal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
William Nordhaus and Paul Romer won the 2018 Nobel Economics Prize
US duo William Nordhaus and Paul Romer win Nobel Economics Prize
Residents look at a home damaged by a magnitude 5.9 earthquake the night before, in Gros Morne, Haiti. (Photo | AP)
Haiti earthquake kills at least 14, aftershock jolts nervous residents﻿
Gallery
Air Force Chief BS Dhanoa inspecting the guard of honour during the 86th anniversary celebration of Air Force Day parade at the Hindon Air Force Base near Ghaziabad. (Photo |Parveen Negi/EPS)
In Pictures: 86th Air Force Day celebrations 
Former England captain John Terry announced his retirement from football on Sunday with the 37-year-old central defender now set to pursue a career in management. (Photo | AP)
Chelsea legend John Terry hangs his boots