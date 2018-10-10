Home Cities Chennai

Corporation picks up pace in restoration of Nolambur and Ambattur SIDCO canals

While the 1.2-km stretch of the SIDCO canal is almost finished, key sections of the 2.5-km Nolambur canal are yet to be widened and receive concrete bottoms.

Key sections of the 2.5-km Nolambur canal are yet to be widened

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The restoration of Nolambur and Ambattur SIDCO canals is a race against time with an early monsoon being forecasted for the city. These two canals are the final links which will carry water from stormwater drains in Ambattur zone to the Cooum River.

While the 1.2-km stretch of the SIDCO canal is almost finished, key sections of the 2.5-km Nolambur canal are yet to be widened and receive concrete bottoms.

While contractors have picked up the pace, they are apprehensive about finishing work before the onset of rains. “It’ll take at least a month to finish the restoration work on the entire stretch,” said a site engineer, explaining that certain components such as metal fencing along the canals will be constructed after the monsoon.

However, even essential parts of the project such as a concrete base are missing in certain stretches of the Nolambur canal with work commencing over six months ago. “The unusual rains in the last three months has delayed the project,” said an engineer, claiming that perennial flow of sewage in the canals has further hampered the project.

“To construct the base we have to stop the sewage flow section by section by building small dams. This takes a lot of time,” explained a worker.

While residents of Mogappair and southern Ambattur are overjoyed by the completion of the stormwater drain network in their areas; the incomplete work in the canals has become a cause of concern. “Only when the water reaches the Cooum river there will be no flooding. If the canals aren’t restored the stormwater drains alone will do little to prevent inundation,” said SK Vignesh, a resident of Mogappair Eri Scheme.
While Corporation officials are confident the project is on track, they have taken steps to ensure the canals are functional even if they haven’t been restored on time.

“We are finishing up work at the disposal point (place where canal meets Cooum river) first to ensure there is clogging up of water at the final point. But, we have instructed contractors to finish the project in entirety by November,” said a top Corporation official.

