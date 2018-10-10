Home Cities Chennai

Cover up your bad hair day in style

Your hair can be as moody as you are.

Published: 10th October 2018

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Your hair can be as moody as you are. One day it curls perfectly, is shiny and frizz free, and the other day, it’s a disaster zone. So make sure you deal with your bad hair days smartly.
Beauty expert Ankita Maingi of Palette by Ankita Maingi and make-up artist and hair stylist Tanvi Marathe list some tips to have carefree hair. 

Take it the runway style with top knot: Not only is this style a hot favourite on the runways but it’s oh so easy to create and is ideal for medium to long hair. 

Bun it up: Yes the top knot is a bun but there are many other ways to wear a bun. You can wear it tight and low. Or you could wear a looser bun to the side. It all depends on the length of your hair. 

Braid your way to a bad hair day: If you don’t know how to do a basic three strand braid, best you learn how. Once you know the basics, you can create all kinds of styles using braids. French, fishtail and dutch braids are just a few examples. Braids hide oily and frizzy hair and look neat at the same time. Braids, in any form, make for the prettiest of hairstyles and that’s exactly what you need to turn your bad days into good ones. Go for a one side fish-tail/normal braid. 

Cover up with the head wrap: Technically this isn’t a hairstyle but more of a cover-up. Yet there are ways you can wrap a scarf that allows some of your hair to show. The great thing about a headwrap is that there are so many different ways to wrap your hair. Wraps are perfect for short hair.

Accessorise your hair: Get your best hair accessories out for your bad hair days. Hair bandanas are in trend these days. Put your hair up in a messy bun and use a bandana and tie it up a little above your hairline. 

