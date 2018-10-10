Governor inaugurates centenary celebrations of Shri Sanatana Dharma Vidyalaya Association

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit inaugurated the centenary celebrations of Shri Sanatana Dharma Vidyalaya Association at Madras Music Academy on Tuesday. The association is known to have started the first Hindi-medium school in Chennai at Sowcarpet.

Nearly 200 students participated in the cultural extravaganza titled ‘Saphar’. “Institutions like these help in preserving the culture of that community and also aid the progress of education,” said Purohit, adding that simple living and high thinking must be the mantra of every student.

The association, which was established in 1919, is currently managing four schools, three in Sowcarpet and one in Tiruttani. To mark the centenary year, the association is looking to expand the Shakti Public School in Tiruttani into a junior college.

“Our vision is to provide best academic facilities to rural children and create a progressive society at large. Efforts are underway to expand the Shakti Public School in Tiruttani. At present the co-ed CBSE school has classes from pre KG to 10 with a total strength of 771 students,” said the president of the association, HK Jhaver. He also said that this year, their focus is on women empowerment and that the students would be given opportunities to showcase their skills.

Throughout the year, the association has planned many interschool events. While the drawing competition will be held in January 2019, a mega sports tournament covering over 20 different sports is planned between June and August in 2019.