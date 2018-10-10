Home Cities Chennai

I’d ask God to remove cheese from the world, says John Pradeep dean of Evam’s Happy Cow

Currently, Pradeep is a performance arts-based behavioural-skills trainer at Training Sideways, an Evam venture.

By Vaishali Vijaykumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: John Pradeep is the dean of Evam’s Happy Cow. He has 10 years of experience in theatre and has worked with schools, colleges and corporates on mimes, street plays, skits and one-act plays. He is also a member of Passion Play International, an American theatre association and World Clown Association. Currently he is a performance arts-based behavioural-skills trainer at Training Sideways, an Evam venture.

What do you think God’s Tinder bio would be?

I am Omnipresent. Thus, here.

What do you think was God’s thought process while creating jellyfish?
 

He wanted to create a brittle, perfectly cut diamond. Except, he overcooked it.

What is the one man-made creation that God thinks is crazy cool and would use?

Video conferencing, so he can prove that he exists.

Other than devotional, what kind of music do you think God listens to?

Smoke up and Zen meditation music...just to get away from cribbing humans.

If God had a house, what kind of interior design would he have?

He’ll surely have a back door to escape the religious leaders knocking at his door.

What would you name God’s biography?

Dreams From My Father (Barack Obama) by Jesus.

What do you think is God’s WhatsApp profile picture?

A picture of God looking keen on the globe wondering “Where did I go wrong?”

God’s either going to remove cheese or chocolate from the earth. What do you tell him to remove permanently and why?

Remove cheese because the absence of chocolate means the end of the world.

What do you think are God’s hobbies?

Picking lies from his beard.

What’s God’s gender?

Depends on the laws in his country.

Where’d you take God for a date?

To a kindergarten school to make  realise the mistakes he had made with that age group.

What movie would you take God to watch?

Any recent Tamil Movie. Then he’ll know which category of human beings to destroy next.

