Kanjivaram classics captured in a colouring book

Vaishali Vijaykumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: It’s not often that we chance upon a colouring book on motifs and embellishments of a sari. Vanam Singaram, one-of-a-kind book, is a tribute to the heritage of Kanchipuram and its weaves. The book was launched by Kanakavalli, a sari boutique, as a part of its crafts and research initiative The Ekavalli Foundation.

“Coffee table books are rich in information and most of us might end up not reading it. This is a way for people to engage with Kanjivaram other than just the saris. The designs are creations of renowned award-winning master weaver Sri Veerappan. His son Sri Palanivel was grateful to share his work. People will get familiar with what goes into the designing process, the traditional colours, and the aesthetics. It’s a work of art,” shares Ahalya S, owner of Kanakavalli.

The late weaver Sri N Veerappan is celebrated as a prodigious freehand artist and designer in the Kanjivaram landscape of the country. He held a diploma from Painting and Crafts from Kalakshetra Foundation, Madras. He was honoured for the creation of a silk scarf that comprises 1,600 different designs inspired by the silk and cotton saris of South India. His attempt to preserve the traditional repertoire in a single sample won him the National Award for Master Crafts.

There are three sections in the book — the first part has forms and shapes that goes into the embellishment, second part explains the traditional colours one might often find in Kanjivaram silks, and the third one is on the anatomy of a Kanjivaram sari. “The book is not just for sari enthusiasts. It can be picked up by anybody curious to learn about the roots of the attire. People will understand the palette of the Kanjivaram that predominantly comprises jewel tones, pastels and deep colours. This is our second project. The first one titled ‘Painted from memory’ was a photo exhibit put together by Uma Damle, a Delhi-based photographer. We hope to do more projects that will establish a personal connect with the customers,” explains Ahalya.

Vanam Singaram (Tamil for a forest adorned) features classic motifs drawn from nature to represent flora and fauna. The images are dominated by leaves, flowers, and animal motifs — yazhi, swan, peacock, elephant and lion. It delves into the details of borders, geometry of corner motifs and visual elements on the drape. The book features around 46 motifs in shapes of paisley and spade with intricate designs inside them.

Among the highlights is the section on the Kanjivaram palette with age-old Tamil names. Most of the shades draw inspiration from vegetables and fruits from the kitchen. To name a few — elakkai (cardamom green), pasum manjal (turmeric), kunkungamapoo (saffron), Milagai (red chilli), vengayam (pink onion), alli pachai (green water lilies), pattu roja (pink rose), mambazham (yellow mango) and kathiri (violet brinjal). The tones are also named after animals, birds, flowers, temples and popular culture. The last part gives an idea on the anatomy of the sari that includes border, pallu and body.

Alongside colouring book, a set of eight note cards were launched. The set comes with beautifully printed note cards, golden-coloured envelopes and envelope stickers. The note cards have traditional South Indian motifs from the temple town of Kanchipuram and its weaving community that have, since time immemorial, found their place on the elaborately figured weaves of the sari.

Note cards are priced at Rs 1,070. The colouring book is priced at Rs 2,830. They are available at Kanakavalli stores and website.