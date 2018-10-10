Home Cities Chennai

Madras Musical Association organises concert to celebrate 125 years

Concerts were mainly held in Senate House, in erstwhile Madras and then at Victoria Hall (next to Central Station) and then at Museum Theatre.

Published: 10th October 2018 10:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2018 09:05 AM   |  A+A-

Madras Musical Association practice for their concert, Aqua, to be held on October 12

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : The Madras Musical Association (MMA) will conduct a concert on the theme ‘Aqua’ on October 12 and October 13  at the Museum Theatre, Egmore to commemorate its 125th year.The MMA was founded by a group of European expatriates in 1893 in St. Andrews Church (The Kirk) under the baton of Signor Aloysio, an Italian who also served as the choir director of The Kirk. The primary objective of setting up MMA was to project, perform and propagate western music.

Concerts were mainly held in Senate House, in erstwhile Madras and then at Victoria Hall (next to Central Station) and then at Museum Theatre.The Aqua-themed concert will feature the MMA choir and the MMA band led by Immanuel Thiyakeswaran. “It is a matter of great pride and joy for me to be conducting this concert and being part of the legacy of MMA,” said Augustine Paul, the music director of the concert. “We have about 90 singers and around 25 musicians performing for the concert. It has taken us about three months and roughly twelve rehearsals to put together the 20 pieces for the show.” 

MMA started off as a purely European choir but soon opened its doors to locals and saw participation in large numbers. It took a little more than six decades since its inception to have an Indian conductor in Padma Shri awardee Handel Manuel, who took over from Long in 1958. MMA has a wide range of music ranging from classical to gospel, jazz, country and western, world music and pop. 

“We wanted to pick a theme that was in line with MMA completing 125 years,” said Mary Rodrigues, president of MMA. “Aqua is something that pervades every aspect of our life. While it is an abstract theme, it felt apt because it is almost like an ode to life. It shows longevity, which is something that we thought matched MMA reaching this milestone too. It promises to be an experiential show and one that the audience can immerse themselves in.” 

Donor passes will be available for `300, `500 and `1,000 at Pro Musicals, PMA School of Music, Galilee School of Music, Musee Musical and MMA Choristers. The concert begins at 7 pm, however, those interested have been asked to be seated by 6.45 pm.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Women offering prayers to Goddess Durga at the opening ceremony of the Durga Puja festival in Guwahati. (Photo | AFP)
Devotees offer prayers on first day of Navratri
Actress Dimple Kapadia. PTI
Dimple Kapadia dances to tunes of ‘Bobby’ on streets of Italy
Gallery
Actress Priyanka Chopra attends the Tiffany & Co. 2018 Blue Book Collection: The Four Seasons of Tiffany celebration at Studio 525. | AP
Priyanka Chopra to Kim Kardashian: Celebrities who made heads turn at Tiffany & Co.'s Gala
Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan with his father Harivanshrai Bachchan. (File | EPS)
Happy Birthday Amitabh Bachchan: Here are some rare snaps of the 'Angry Young Man' of Bollywood
facebook twitter whatsapp