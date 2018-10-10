Home Cities Chennai

Nine days od eat, pray and celebrate

Navaratri is a nine-night, tenday Hindu festival celebrated in the autumn of every year.

Published: 10th October 2018 10:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2018 09:05 AM   |  A+A-

By Ramah Srinivasan
Express News Service

CHENNAI : Navaratri is a nine-night, tenday Hindu festival celebrated in the autumn of every year. In the southern states, the festival is divided into three parts. The first three days celebrate Goddess Durga, the following three days Goddess Lakshmi and the last three days celebrate Goddess Saraswati. The last day is celebrated as Vijayadasami Day which is believed to have the blessings of Goddess Saraswathi. Hence, children are first enrolled in schools on this day and new ventures are flagged off.

The common theme of the festival is the battle and victory of good over evil based on the regionally famous epic or legend such as the Ramayana or the Devi Mahatmya. People start preparing for the festival one or two months in advance. Houses are cleaned, whitewashed and decorated. Since it is famously called the ‘Festival of Dolls’ in Chennai, all the members of the family are busy doing their part for the celebrations.

The women bring home themeddolls, return gifts and pooja articles for the nine days while the men bring down the assembled Golu Padikattu (a broad and wide ladder), repaint it and fix it for the dolls to find their place on it. The excited children are busy running helter-skelter amidst all the confusion looking forward to the relatives and friends who would drop in to meet them during the festival.

Every evening, people visit houses of their relatives and friends to exchange invitations for Navaratri celebrations. In Tamil Nadu, Navaratri is characterised by various themed-dolls like the Ramayana, and Mahabharata. Sky is the limit for the artist’s imaginations. You can find a vividly portrayed Garuda Servai scene or a forest scene including wild animals, trees and hunters.

If you look back, you will realise that these nine days are about meeting and socialising with peers and friends. As there were no televisions, telephones or cell phones those days, this tradition was a good way to meet the near and dear ones. One of the exciting features of Navratri in Chennai is the act of bargaining, haggling and buying new dolls spread out on the streets of Mylapore, Mambalam and Mandaveli. The customers are extremely happy when they settle for a satisfied price and go home with the acquisitions which will be proudly displayed at home.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Women offering prayers to Goddess Durga at the opening ceremony of the Durga Puja festival in Guwahati. (Photo | AFP)
Devotees offer prayers on first day of Navratri
Actress Dimple Kapadia. PTI
Dimple Kapadia dances to tunes of ‘Bobby’ on streets of Italy
Gallery
Actress Priyanka Chopra attends the Tiffany & Co. 2018 Blue Book Collection: The Four Seasons of Tiffany celebration at Studio 525. | AP
Priyanka Chopra to Kim Kardashian: Celebrities who made heads turn at Tiffany & Co.'s Gala
Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan with his father Harivanshrai Bachchan. (File | EPS)
Happy Birthday Amitabh Bachchan: Here are some rare snaps of the 'Angry Young Man' of Bollywood
facebook twitter whatsapp