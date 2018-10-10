Nirmala Sitharaman launches BJP campaign for Lok Sabha polls at State traders conference

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday launched the BJP’s campaign for 2019 Lok Sabha elections while addressing the State traders conference of the party here. Stating that the conference marked the launch of BJP’s campaign for Lok Sabha elections, the union minister gave a detailed account of the various welfare schemes being implemented by the Central government headed by Narendra Modi.

“The Ayushman Bharat is a unique scheme wherein treatment for 1,300 diseases is available. It is a paperless, cashless treatment facility available to the poor. For each crop minimum, support price is being announced. The Central government is implementing various schemes for each State in a proper way,” she said.

On GST issues, she explained: “Out of Rs 100 revenue collected by the Central government, `42 goes to State governments. So, an increase in GST collection would mean a higher share for State governments. The welfare schemes being implemented for backward districts numbering around 115 across the country is being closely monitored-whether the fruits of these schemes reach the targeted people.” BJP State president, Tamilisai Soundararajan, Union Minister Pon Radhakrishnan and many functionaries spoke on the occasion.