Tamil Nadu government to inaugurate godown, commercial complex at the Koyambedu today

C Shivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu government will inaugurate a godown and two-floor commercial complex, built at a cost of Rs 21.75 crore at the Koyambedu wholesale foodgrains complex on Wednesday.

The complex built over 6,067 sq.metres will store food grains besides having provision for banks, hotels, ATMs and retail shops. “There is a provision for lifts and ramp and drinking water facilities,” a CMDA official said.

Interestingly, the work to build the commercial complex started in 2016 and it has been constructed within two years. But the bigger challenge will be the maintenance. Already, a food grain complex built at a cost of Rs 69.07 crore is in a bad shape with bathroom doors being broken and manhole covers being removed.

R Punnaiappan, secretary of the complex, says the construction of the entire building was flawed. He highlighted that the maintenance fee had not been fixed by CMDA. Initially, they gave it to a private person for maintenance and it was misused and used as parking for omnibuses.

“The association complained against it, the agreement was scrapped and the market management committee took over. They had appointed youngsters to charge an entry fee which we oppose. The market has 492 shops of which 92 are bigger shops and 36 come in the next category of shops. We have only 364 shops and used by small traders for retail business. As such we had asked the CMDA not to collect fees from two-wheelers,” he said. He said till now the sale deed has not been issued to the traders.