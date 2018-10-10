Tangedco to conduct grievance meeting for Ponneri residents

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Ameeting to address the grievances of Ponneri residents regarding power supply will be conducted by Tangedco officials on Friday. This meeting will look into the problems of residents where officials will offer possible solutions for the same said a press note released by Tangedco. It will be held from 10.30 am onwards at Tangedco’s executive engineer’s office near the substation at Ponneri.