This pizza boy is a healer

Behind the Dominos delivery uniform, Valli Arunachallam has many identities.

Published: 10th October 2018 10:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2018 09:05 AM   |  A+A-

By Rochana Mohan
Express News Service

CHENNAI : Behind the Dominos delivery uniform, Valli Arunachallam has many identities. He is also a model and an acupuncture doctor. The 21-year-old spends his time juggling between these three jobs to make money for his family. His Instagram page has 13,100 followers, and his first modelling gig was eight months ago at Chiraz Mall. “Two years ago, I didn’t know anything about modelling.

My friends used to say jokingly that I should model and I initially didn’t pay attention. When I began to show some interest, my friends supported me and taught me how to pose,” he said. He now holds workshops on posing for people from economically backward households. Valli got a certificate from the Chennai Acupuncture Academy two years ago, and now runs a clinic from his home in Thiruvotriyur.

“I treated my first patient four years ago. He was a friend of a friend who had asthma. I visited his house every day for three months to administer the acupuncture, and he made a full recovery. I did not charge him, but I ran into him the other day and he gave me `8,000 as he had just got his salary,” he said. Valli holds a monthly camp at his house on acupuncture and nutrition with eight acupuncture doctors and over 300 participants.

He does this as many people are unable to access daily acupuncture remedies due to financial constraints. Born to a father who is an orator on television and a mother who is a tailor, Valli began working parttime at Dominos to help his family. “My parents can’t bear the expenses for my modelling career. You need good clothes to look good on camera. Out of the money I earn through acupuncture and modelling, I keep around `1,500 for myself and give the rest to my parents,” he said.

Comments

