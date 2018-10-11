Chennai Corporation to outsource maintenance of toilets

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Corporation has invited private players to take over maintenance of its toilets across the city. Officials said that this move would improve the quality and hygiene of toilets. “Most toilets were found in poor condition or kept locked so we decided to introduce a private-public partnership model to ensure there is better accountability,” said a top Corporation official.

The Corporation has over 8,000 toilets across the 15 zones and the private players will be allowed to collect user fees to sustain maintenance operations. User fees will range from Rs 2 to 5 across the city. However, toilets in low-income community areas will remain free. The Corporation, however, will provide viability funding to the private players to help kick-start this initiative after bidding ends on November 10. “Users’ feedback will also decide renewals of contracts,” said an official.

Officials said regular checks would be conducted to ensure various parameters were maintained and there were no encroachments of toilets. The supply room in public toilets in low income communities houses the family maintaining the toilet. “The new system will ensure that proper fees are collected and such encroachments are removed,” said a senior official.

While civic activists welcomed this move, they expressed concerns over accountability. “The Corporation has to ensure the quality parameters are maintained and user feedback is properly collected,” said Jayaram Venkatesan, convener, Arappor Iyakkam.