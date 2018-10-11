Home Cities Chennai

Inspector censured for delay in handing over case diary to CB-CID

Taking exception to the failure to comply with the orders, the judge directed the inspector to appear before him on October 10.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Inspector  M Selvaraj attached to the High Court police station, was on Wednesday censured by the Madras High Court for the delay in handing over the case diary (CD) relating to missing of 56 case bundles to CB-CID. On July 19, Justice P N Prakash had directed the official to hand over the CD to the SP of CB-CID within two weeks.

Taking exception to the failure to comply with the orders, the judge directed the inspector to appear before him on October 10. Accordingly, Selvaraj appeared and regretted the delay. He also told the judge that the CD was given to CB-CID (Metro) on October 5 and an investigation officer was also appointed to probe the complaint. The judge also expressed his shock over the missing of court bundles of innocent motor accident victims/litigants. 

