Land mafias, officials slammed

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : The Madras High Court has slammed land mafias for swallowing vast areas of government property and registration department officials for conniving with them.When a matter relating to a land at Chemmancheri village was brought to the notice of Justice N Kirubakaran, he noted that the property measuring 9.63 acres, which is said to have been conveyed through a document of 1967, was a government land. “Prima facie, it is clear that an attempt has been made to stealthily introduce survey number 394 of Chemmancheri which is a government property in the old document, which has been substituted with a new document as if it is a private land.

This court is of the view that this is part of a large-scale attempt made by real estate mafia in various registration offices to unlawfully occupy or loot government properties and also the properties owned by other citizens. This kind of illegal acts could not be possible without connivance and support of Registration Office staff who have the custody of property documents,” the judge said.

The judge also took objection to the way in which the records were maintained in the offices. Many documents had got damaged.The judge was passing further interim orders on a writ petition from T Boopathi praying for a direction to the Sub-Registrar at Pammal to release his documents after registering them.

However, passing further interim orders on the petition, the judge raised a new set of questions related to the damage of the document relating to Chemmancherri property and the consequential action taken and the details thereof.