Rare surgery performed on 12-yr-old

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Doctors at the Government Stanley Medical College Hospital successfully performed a rare surgery on a 12-year-old girl from Odisha, who was diagnosed with rare congenital blood vessel malfunction recently.

According to a release, the 12-year old is a daughter of a tea-seller. She was diagnosed with arteriovenous malformation, a congenital abnormality of the blood vessels. The patient had a discoloured patch on her face and a lesion-like flesh growth. The flesh growth kept increasing in the last two years. The patient also was bleeding from her gums every time she brushed her teeth. Her parents took her to many hospitals in Odisha, Visakhapatnam and Hyderabad before coming to the Government Stanley Medical College Hospital here.

The surgery was risky as one mistake in the surgery would lead to vision loss and stroke and also disfigurement of her lip with life-threatening bleeding. With a multi-disciplinary approach, the surgery was planned and the feeding blood vessel was blocked with coils from both sides of the face following which the blood supply to the flesh growth was reduced. Surgical removal of the growth was also carried out.