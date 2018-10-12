Air India Express flight with 136 passengers on-board hits compound wall at Tiruchi airport 

By PTI

TIRUCHIRAPALLI: A Dubai-bound Air India Express flight with 136 people on-board brushed against a wall at the airport here Friday, officials said. All passengers are safe.

The plane lost contact with air traffic control officials and landed in Mumbai after around four hours, they said.

Trichy- Dubai Air India flight with 136 passengers on board hit the ATC compound wall at Trichy Airport yesterday and was diverted to Mumbai. The flight had got damaged under the belly, was declared fit for operations after inspection at Mumbai Airport. pic.twitter.com/8cczII46Mp — ANI (@ANI) October 12, 2018

It is yet to be ascertained whether a technical snag or pilot error was responsible for the incident, the officials said.