Apollo Clinical Knowledge Network launched

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Apollo Hospitals announced the launch of the Apollo Clinical Knowledge Network (ACKN) on Medvarsity’s Assimilate platform. Under its aegis, the ‘Grand Rounds’, the largest virtual live lecture hosted in India bringing together 44 hospitals and close to 3800 clinicians from across the country, was introduced. The occasion also marked the formal launch of the first ACKN case presentation series which will soon be scaled up to include the entire Apollo Hospitals network in the region.

The Virtual Grand Round which saw participation of hospitals from across India and overseas, facilitated diverse perspectives vital for the ongoing Diplomate of National Board programme for multiple specialties. Numerous healthcare consultants, clinicians, medical students and medical practitioners participated from their respective cities.

Speaking at the launch, Prathap C Reddy, chairman, Apollo Hospitals Group said, “Since our inception in 1983, over 150 million people have come to us from over 140 countries and honoured us with their trust. Now, the ACKN powered by the Medvarsity Assimilate Platform will stretch the boundaries of clinical acumen and leverage the power of knowledge sharing for superlative patient care.”

Now, ACKN will act as a platform for the DNB teams across hospitals and will assist them to collaborate for clinical case studies and share knowledge. Medvarsity brought together hospitals and participating members on a single online platform by streaming the session live. Gerald Jaideep, CEO, Medvarsity said, “We are privileged to partner with Apollo Hospitals on this initiative. Bringing the best faculty live to a large clinical audience is a critical aspect of medical education.”