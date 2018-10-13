Kilpauk Medical College to get exclusive Breast Screening Clinic

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Health Department is to launch soon an exclusive Breast Screening Clinic at the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital, the first-of-its kind facility in the State in government sector, to detect and treat breast cancer and other breast diseases.It will be a one stop centre for therapeutic and screening facilities with latest equipment and material and will function under the hospital’s Radiology Department, doctors said.

In June, a Rs 3.2 crore 3D Mammogram, a new breast imaging procedure, was installed at the hospital. “This is one of the reasons for launching Breast Screening Clinic at the hospital. The machine will detect even 4-mm size lesions also accurately. This will help diagnose breast cancer in the initial stage itself and remove the lesion. It will save extensive therapeutic procedures also,” said Vasantha Mani, Dean, Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital.

The procedure will be covered under the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme, the doctor said.“We segregate low risk and high risk groups and recommend the tests only for high risk groups. High risks groups are people who would have family history of cancer patient, also chronic diabetic, high blood pressure. Women in the age group of 30 to 40 will be recommended for the tests if they fall under high risk groups,” said Vasantha Mani.

“We are awaiting the Government Order (GO). The materials for the facility need to be procured. Once the GO is issued, we will inaugurate the clinic. As of now, we are planning to keep open the clinic from 8 am to 4 pm,” she said. Meanwhile, the hospital is also set to launch an exclusive Breastfeeding Clinic by next month.