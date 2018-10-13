Home Cities Chennai

Sembakkam lake stinks, residents demand action

Residents rue that the foul smell from the unit is unbearable from 10 am to 4 pm and the public, mostly kids, are constantly falling ill. 

Published: 13th October 2018 11:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2018 11:10 AM   |  A+A-

A composting unit is set up inside a burial ground, encroaching the lake

By KV Navya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: At a time when the construction of the biomining plant to clear approximately 35,000 tonnes of garbage near Sembakkam lake is nearing completion, the Pallavaram municipality officials themselves have constructed a waste segregation and composting unit inside a burial ground at Thiru-Vi-Ka Nagar in Chitlapakkam, encroaching the lake. 

Residents rue that the foul smell from the unit is unbearable from 10 am to 4 pm and the public, mostly kids, are constantly falling ill. “About five months ago, the officials started the construction and just when they set up an asbestos roof, we intercepted. However, the officials then told us that they were only constructing a shed to facilitate last rite ceremonies. Within two months, they built a concrete structure and put up a board saying, ‘Compost Yard for ward 20’,” said Umapathi, a resident of the area.

He added that when the residents protested again, the officials informed them that the civic body will soon receive processed fertiliser, and this place would only be used to stock them. “When the actual operations began a month ago, we realised they were getting the garbage, segregating it, churning it and then making fertiliser,” he said.

Another resident of the area, on condition of anonymity, told CE that a few people have also threatened the residents protesting on the issue. “While the burial ground itself is an encroachment, this has worsened things both for us and the lake.” 

He also said the lake, which was previously spread across 60 acres, shrunk by half due to encroachments. The National Green Tribunal that establishments encroaching the lake should discontinue operations.
When contacted, the Public Works Department officials confirmed that the composting unit is an encroachment and promised they would take an action against the issue.Pallavaram officials refused to comment on the issue.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sembakkam lake Chennai garbage Pallavaram municipality

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Viewers' verdict | Chennai reacts to Jr NTR's Aravinda Sametha
Heartbreaking time for family: Farah on Sajid #MeToo
Gallery
Pooja Hegde rose to fame after finishing runner-up at the Miss Universe India 2010 competition. (Photo | Pooja Hegde Instagram)
Happy Birthday Pooja Hegde: Here are some stunning photos of the Tollywood diva
Nearly defeated on the battlefields of its would-be caliphate, analysts say the Islamic State group has reverted to what it was before its spectacular conquests in 2014 — a shadowy insurgent network that targets civilian populations with guerrilla-style attacks and exploits state weaknesses to incite sectarian strife. (Photo | AP)
Islamic State reverting to insurgency tactics after losing caliphate
facebook twitter whatsapp