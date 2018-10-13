Southern Railway launches ‘Rail Partner’ app for travel enquiries

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Southern Railway on Friday launched ‘Rail Partner’, considered to be its first in-house umbrella app for enquiries. Besides regular information like PNR status and train schedules, the app also offers customer details of Chennai suburban services and special trains. Speaking at the launch, Principal chief commercial manager, Priamvada Viswanathan said “Details available on other applications are not reliable. This app collates sources of information and is used mainly for enquiries. We will further improve the app based on the feedback that we get”.

The app, that can be downloaded on Google Play, also has direct call facilities for the 20 most commonly required help lines and support services and a menu listing all special trains, based on the user’s preferred route. Data from the app will be used to help railways plan their services. The FAQ section has answers to details such as passenger amenities, refunds and parcel booking.

Turning to performance highlights of Southern Railway up to September 2018, General manager RK Kulshrestha said the railways had eliminated all 311 unmanned level crossings thereby becoming an unmanned level crossing free zone. The gross originating earnings during the financial year 2018-2019 up to September is Rs 4434.14 crore, which is 14.94 per cent higher.

Day services to Madurai



Day services to Madurai, along the lines of Shatabdi Express, is on the cards, said railway officials. At the launch of the ‘Rail Partner’ app, officials also said the punctuality and performance of trains had increased. It is 74 per cent against the targeted 80 per cent