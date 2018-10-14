Home Cities Chennai

Mudhra’s Paalam celebrates its first birthday

‘Vandanam’, a multimedia presentation was also presented to the audience. “It is a tribute to yesteryear stalwarts,” said Bhaskar. 

Published: 14th October 2018 11:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2018 09:14 AM   |  A+A-

Mudhra Bhaskar, trustee, felicitates Dr Va Ve Su, at first anniversary celebration  Martin Louis

By  Roshne Balasubramanian
Express News Service

CHENNAI: A year ago, Carnatic music aficionados and enthusiasts were in for a surprise when Mudhra, a body promoting traditional arts across the city for over two decades, launched its radio web facility and an Android mobile application as part of its educative wing, Paalam. 

The one-of-a-kind concept, the brainchild of Bhaskar, founder of Mudhra and the organisation curated a celebratory event to commemorate its first anniversary. “In the last two decades, Mudhra has been able to create an impact in the field of arts and we wanted to take it forward. We launched a 24*7 web radio facility exactly a year ago and through this we have been able to provide non-stop Carnatic music to enthusiasts across the globe. We used the best of technology for this purpose,” said Bhaskar.

Nalli Kuppuswami Chetti inaugurated and presided over the event as the chief guest. The patron of arts said, “They have developed and brought it on a platform that can be accessed by everyone. It is the duty of the users to spread the word so that more people can benefit from it.”

Vidwan Neyveli Santhanagopalan and professor VV Subramanian (Va Ve Su) were also part of the event. Addressing the gathering  Santhanagopalan said, “This is a revolution in music and it is commendable that Mudhra has taken the effort to create a platform where people can even live recordings from the 80s and 90s of different artistes...all in one platform.”

Concurring, Va Ve Su added, “Innovating within the framework of tradition is a task. But, that’s what Paalam is all about. Technology has been used to elevate tradition in the best way.”

Jaya Jaya Devi, a thematic concert was performed by Radha Bhaskar and her team. ‘Vandanam’, a multimedia presentation was also presented to the audience. “It is a tribute to yesteryear stalwarts,” said Bhaskar. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Over 1.2 lakh toilets to be installed for Allahabad Kumbh Mela 2019: CM Yogi Adityanath
Chef Vishnu Manohar prepares 3,000kg khichdi to create world record
Gallery
A clinical India completed one of the most ruthless clean sweeps in recent times, demolishing a listless West Indies by 10 wickets in the second Test, inside three days, to clinch the series 2-0 on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
India beat West Indies by 10 wickets to clinch Test series 2-0
'Makkal Selvan' Vijay Sethupathi has surely stolen many hearts from his first film 'Thenmerku Paruvakaatru' in 2011, till his latest film with Trisha - '96'. The actor has been dubbed as a 'indie film star' and known for his films such as Pizza, Naduvula Konjam Pakkatha Kaanom, Idharkuthane Aasaipattai Balakumara, Naanum Rowdy Thaan, Vikram Vedha, and the recent Mani Ratnam film Chekka Chivantha Vaanam. Here are five upcoming films with the actor to look forward to.
Vijay Sethupathi's five upcoming films
facebook twitter whatsapp