Mudhra’s Paalam celebrates its first birthday

CHENNAI: A year ago, Carnatic music aficionados and enthusiasts were in for a surprise when Mudhra, a body promoting traditional arts across the city for over two decades, launched its radio web facility and an Android mobile application as part of its educative wing, Paalam.

The one-of-a-kind concept, the brainchild of Bhaskar, founder of Mudhra and the organisation curated a celebratory event to commemorate its first anniversary. “In the last two decades, Mudhra has been able to create an impact in the field of arts and we wanted to take it forward. We launched a 24*7 web radio facility exactly a year ago and through this we have been able to provide non-stop Carnatic music to enthusiasts across the globe. We used the best of technology for this purpose,” said Bhaskar.

Nalli Kuppuswami Chetti inaugurated and presided over the event as the chief guest. The patron of arts said, “They have developed and brought it on a platform that can be accessed by everyone. It is the duty of the users to spread the word so that more people can benefit from it.”

Vidwan Neyveli Santhanagopalan and professor VV Subramanian (Va Ve Su) were also part of the event. Addressing the gathering Santhanagopalan said, “This is a revolution in music and it is commendable that Mudhra has taken the effort to create a platform where people can even live recordings from the 80s and 90s of different artistes...all in one platform.”

Concurring, Va Ve Su added, “Innovating within the framework of tradition is a task. But, that’s what Paalam is all about. Technology has been used to elevate tradition in the best way.”

Jaya Jaya Devi, a thematic concert was performed by Radha Bhaskar and her team. ‘Vandanam’, a multimedia presentation was also presented to the audience. “It is a tribute to yesteryear stalwarts,” said Bhaskar.