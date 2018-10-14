Home Cities Chennai

No Bar Council, Madras HC interference in tracing 55 missing case bundles 

Files, File, Stack, Pile

Image used for representational purpose only.

CHENNAI: There will be no interference, either by the Madras High Court Advocates Association (MHAA) or by Bar Council of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, in the police probe being conducted to trace the 55 case bundles which went missing from the Motor Accidents Claims (MAC) Tribunals located on the High Court premises.

As an assurance to this effect was given by R C Paul Kanagaraj, a former MHAA president and a member of the State Bar Council, to Justice P N Prakash, last week.

Its counsel told the judge that after the constitution of an expert committee, headed by Justice K. Chandru, a retired Judge of the High Court on July 19 last, as many as 111 duplicate claims were withdrawn.
Among other things, the committee is to eliminate duplicate claims, a sale of briefs and multiple claims.

Justice Prakash also directed the Registrar-General to issue a circular stating that the tribunals shall take printouts of the deposition of the witnesses with their signatures, certify them and furnish them to counsel for claimants and respondents, free of cost.

Petition from General Insurance Company

The theft of the bundles came to light when a petition from Cholamandalam General Insurance Company came up before the judge on  October 10 last.

