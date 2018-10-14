XI Metropolitan Magistrate takes note of cybercrime, issues summons to dentist

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The XI Metropolitan Magistrate at Saidapet has taken cognisance of a case of cybercrime alleged against dentist S M Balaji, managing director of Balaji Dental Hospital at Teynampet and another, recently.

According to advocate V T Narendiran, Magistrate S Prakash, who took cognisance of the offense, issued summons to the first accused R Jeyapragash and the second accused Balaji, directing them to appear on October 30. While the first accused, an employee of Balaji, was arrested in January 2014 and later enlarged on bail, Balaji obtained anticipatory bail.

According to a complaint from R Gunaseelan, a former president of Tamil Nadu Dental Council, Balaji, associated with the rival team in elections related to Dental Council as well as the National Oral and Maxilofacial Surgeons of India, orchestrated an e-mail with defamatory content and sent to various maxilofacial surgeons , through his employee Jeyapragash in 2014.

The cyber crime cell filed a charge-sheet in June 2015. However, the magistrate rejected the report in September 2015. Complainant moved the High Court and following its order in January 2016, the magistrate court on March 24, 2017, directed the cyber crime cell to conduct further probe into the matter.

The Investigating Officer, instead of filing a further report, filed another final report, that too only against first accused. Hence, the present petition.