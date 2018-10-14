Home Cities Chennai

XI Metropolitan Magistrate takes note of cybercrime, issues summons to dentist

The Investigating Officer, instead of filing further report, filed another final report, that too only against first accused. Hence, the present petition.

Published: 14th October 2018 11:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2018 11:16 AM   |  A+A-

cyber crime, Hackers, Cyber bullying
By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The XI Metropolitan Magistrate at Saidapet has taken cognisance of a case of cybercrime alleged against dentist S M Balaji, managing director of  Balaji Dental Hospital at Teynampet and another, recently.

According to advocate V T Narendiran, Magistrate S Prakash, who took cognisance of the offense, issued summons to the first accused R Jeyapragash and the second accused Balaji, directing them to appear on October 30. While the first accused, an employee of Balaji, was arrested in January 2014 and later enlarged on bail, Balaji obtained anticipatory bail.

According to a complaint from R Gunaseelan, a former president of  Tamil Nadu Dental Council, Balaji, associated with the rival team in elections related to Dental Council as well as the National Oral and Maxilofacial Surgeons of India, orchestrated an e-mail with defamatory content and sent to various  maxilofacial surgeons , through his employee Jeyapragash in 2014. 

The cyber crime cell filed a charge-sheet in June 2015. However, the magistrate rejected the report in September 2015. Complainant moved the High Court and following its order in January 2016, the magistrate court on March 24, 2017, directed the cyber crime cell to conduct further probe into the matter. 

The Investigating Officer, instead of filing a further report, filed another final report, that too only against first accused. Hence, the present petition.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
dentist cybercrime

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Union Minister and senior BJP leader Uma Bharti (File | PTI)
MJ Akbar in #MeToo campaign: Government can't comment on it, says Uma Bharti
Red Bull F1 car graces Miami Beach and Rocky Mountains in US Road Trip
Gallery
Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir receives the Ceat International Cricketer of the Year 2008 -2009 Award from Actress Mallika Sherawat in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Happy Birthday Gautam Gambhir: Here are some rare snaps of the unsung hero of 2011 World Cup
Animal-rights campaigners are hoping this year's festival season in Nepal will be a little less bloody.(Photo | AP)
Activists hope to stop animal sacrifice during Nepal's biggest festival
facebook twitter whatsapp