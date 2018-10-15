Home Cities Chennai

After #MeToo, Chennai Journalist starts hashtag movement for men #WeToo

Already more than 1,600 affected people, including prominent personalities, those from the film industry and educationalists have poured their sufferings.

Published: 15th October 2018 04:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2018 04:31 PM   |  A+A-

By UNI

CHENNAI: After the #MeToo for women created a storm across the country, with complaints of sexual abuse pouring in, a journalist in Chennai has started a similar movement for men affected, harassed and tortured by women to air their grievances.

The hashtag movement #WeToo (MEN) was started two days after the #Me too movement gained popularity and after singer Chinmayi and her mother went public that men too were subjected to similar sufferings by women.

Already more than 1,600 affected people, including prominent personalities, those from the film industry and educationalists have poured their sufferings.

Speaking about the #WeToo (men) movement, Journo Varahi told UNI that the personal details of the male victims, who had shared their harrowing experiences, would be protected.

Narrating one incident that appeared in the hashtag, he said a person, who holds a top post in an educational institution, was being constantly threatened by a woman, with whom he had an affair a few years ago.

He said the woman was using middleman, who acted as the agent, to threaten him and was demanding Rs three crore, failing which she would post about him in 'MeToo' women movement.

The threat from that woman has been on the rise ever since the 'MeToo' movement gained popularity, Varashi said, quoting the victim.

Varahi said he was holding consultations with lawyers and was planning to file a petition in the Supreme Court on how to take this legally forward and also to demand a probe into the complaints.

He said among the victims who had posted in 'WeToo' (men) was an MLA from North India.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
metoo chennai Chinmayi wetoo

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Poster of Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra starrer ' Badhaai Ho!'.
Ayushmann Khurrana starrer ‘Badhaai Ho’ gets new release date
Reality TV star Kim Kardashian Wes (File | AP)
Kim Kardashian slammed for tweet supporting death row prisoner
Gallery
Mesut Ozil is a third-generation Turkish-German. He says, 'My technique and feeling for the ball is the Turkish side to my game. The discipline, attitude and always-give-your-all is the German part.” | (File | AP)
Mesut Ozil birthday: 5 interesting facts about Arsenal's playmaker 
Dr A P J Abdul Kalam (right), who was then Scientific advisor to the Defence Minister and Secretary, Department of Defence Research and Development and R Chidambaram (left) Secretary, Department of Atomic Energy called on Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpay
Abdul Kalam 87th birth anniversary: Here are the rare photos of people's President
facebook twitter whatsapp