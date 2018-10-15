Founder of Society for Hunger Elimination releases new book

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Rajagopal Velamoor, Former Director, ICAR-CPCRI, and Founder and President, Society for Hunger Elimination (SHE), Tirupati released his book ‘Make Hunger Free India’ at the M S Swaminathan Research Foundation (MSSRF) on Monday.

Speaking at the event, organised ahead of World Food Day on October 16, Rajagopal emphasised the need to stop wastage of food, according to a statement from MSSRF. He said that making the country hunger free is achievable if there is collective social responsibility.

Speaking on the role of students in eradicating hunger, the statement quoted him as saying, “Students are the best fighters of hunger if motivated well.” Calling students ‘young hunger fighters’, he put forth the idea of launching a ‘hunger fighters association’ in the city to prevent food wastage.

MS Swaminathan, Founder, MSSRF who was present at the occasion said that there were four issues to deal with for a food-secure India — addressing the calorific deficiency, protein-hunger deficiency, micronutrients deficiency, and lastly the problem of clean drinking water, sanitation and healthcare, the statement said. G N Hariharan, Director, Biotechnology, MSSRF and M K Sudarshan, SHE, were also present, according to the statement.