‘Pulsar’ Balaji escapes custody on Cheenai cop’s bike

Published: 15th October 2018 02:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2018 08:53 AM   |  A+A-

jail, prison, behind bars

Image for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 30-year-old prisoner ‘Pulsar’ Balaji escaped on a motorbike belonging to a police constable, who was reporting for the prisoner guard duty, near Stanley Government Hospital on Sunday.

‘Pulsar’ Balaji (30), a resident of Kasimedu, has been facing more than 12 cases of robbery and theft in the city.

“A few months ago, he was arrested by the Vepery police and remanded. He was detained under the Goondas Act a week later. Balaji had bile problem and was admitted in the Stanley hospital on Saturday afternoon,” said a police officer. 

On Sunday morning Balaji told Gajendran, an armed reserve policeman on duty, that he wanted tea and so, the constable took him out to a tea-shop. Meanwhile, another armed reserve constable Sundar came to relieve Gajendran from duty.  

He had parked his Splendor bike in front of the tea-shop with key on it.  Balaji, who did not have handcuffs on, decided to use this opportunity. Pushing both constables, he drove the bike away.  The police have collected the CCTV footages and are investigating.

