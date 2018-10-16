Home Cities Chennai

A ‘bustling’ quiz for corporates

The MBA department of MOP Vaishnav College for Women hosted the 12th edition of its corporate quiz programme, Bustle, at the MMA Management Centre on Sunday.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The MBA department of MOP Vaishnav College for Women hosted the 12th edition of its corporate quiz programme, Bustle, at the MMA Management Centre on Sunday. There were 41 teams from corporates from Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Kochi battling it out at the prelims.
Quizmaster Gopal Kidao and his team from Scolympics created a challenging quiz with innovative rounds during the finals that had the final six teams and the audience captivated.

A round called “Who Dat” combined quizzing and guessing, which had the audience in splits. The finalists were vying for prizes worth `1.2 lakh. Naveen Kumar from Sai Mithra and Yogesh Pai from The Chennai Silks emerged as the winners of Bustle 2018. Dr Lalitha Balakrishnan, Principal of MOP Vaishnav College for Women, presided over the prize distribution ceremony. The winner of the All Women’s Team and all six teams were awarded prizes.The New Indian Express was the media partner for Bustle 2018.

