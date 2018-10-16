Home Cities Chennai

Civic body sends out a clean message to students in Corporation schools

On World Handwashing Day, the Chennai Corporation conducted awareness programmes in all its schools to encourage students to wash their hands regularly with soap, on Monday.

Published: 16th October 2018 10:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2018 09:24 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: On World Handwashing Day, the Chennai Corporation conducted awareness programmes in all its schools to encourage students to wash their hands regularly with soap, on Monday. According to a press release from the civic body, more than one lakh students took a pledge to wash hands with soap and encourage their families, friends and relatives to do the same before eating.

Most diseases are caused due to unclean living spaces and lack of personal hygiene. According to the World Health Organisation, around 50 per cent of gastrointestinal disease cases and 25 per cent of pneumonia cases can be prevented just by washing hands with soap. Diseases such as cholera, common cold, typhoid and jaundice also can be prevented by washing hands.

The Directorate of Public Health has also highlighted the importance of washing hands to combat swine flu in the state. “Wash hands frequently using soap. Also, wash hands immediately after you reach home from outside. Avoid touching eyes, nose or mouth without washing hands,” said K Kolandasamy, director of public health.

Health Education Officer T G Srinivasan took part in the awareness programme conducted in Puliyur Corporation School in Kodambakkam and managed the awareness programmes which included demonstrations on how to wash hands properly. The Corporation also raised awareness about washing hands among conservancy workers across zones.

Why is it important?

●    According to the World Health Organisation, around 50 per cent of gastrointestinal disease cases and
25 per cent of pneumonia cases can be prevented just by washing hands with soap
●    Diseases such as cholera, common cold, typhoid and jaundice can be prevented by this habit
●    Washing hands can help combat swine flu

Comments

