Classic meets contemporary

Sapphire, emerald and mother of pearl. Name any precious gemstone and you will find them in Hanut Singh’s jewellery.

Published: 16th October 2018 11:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2018 09:24 AM   |  A+A-

By Vaishali Vijaykumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Sapphire, emerald and mother of pearl. Name any precious gemstone and you will find them in Hanut Singh’s jewellery. The Delhi-based designer’s timeless jewellery is inspired by a juxtaposition of delicate floral motifs and geometric patterns. He is known for his chiseled creations, especially earrings in different sizes and shapes like tribal starburst, swirling triangles, chakras, lotus buds, paisley, 3D discs and more. The designer is in the city to exhibit his latest untitled collection comprising primarily earrings, danglers and a few neckpieces with talismanic pendants. “I’ve been coming to the city for the past seven years. This is my sixth show. I love the people here and they have a sophisticated taste. It’s fun to work with professional and like-minded clients,” says Hanut whose clientele includes a handful of celebrities like Madonna, Beyonce and Christian Louboutin sporting his collection on red carpets and during vacations.

Hanut Singh will display his
collection in Chennai today
 Debadatta Mallick

Hanut’s latest line of jewels interweaves the intricacies of art deco motifs and traditional Mughal and Rajputana craftsmanship. He pulls the historic element together with design detailing to bring about an originality in the collection. Precious gems and stones gathered during his travel are his prized possessions. “Nature and architecture always find a place in my line of jewellery. It’s like a leitmotif for my work. It has a sheer glam and elegance. We do have the regulars like rubies and diamonds. Some of the other new materials that went into the collection include amber, abalone shells, ebony wood, different kinds of pearls and sapphires. The juxtaposition of colours makes it glamorous and unique,” says the designer who does not follow a specific design when catering to clients in different cities.

The designer goes by instinct. He collects stones from different places, cuts them at his studio in Delhi and carves them into a design of his liking. It took him three months to put together the latest line of earrings. Unless he finds a 30-carat sapphire or an exquisite diamond, he is not into customisation. “I design what I like and luckily it clicks. The work is artistic and has a point of view. The designs have a riff of the past and presence. I’m constantly on my feet putting together designs for the shows,” he shares. The personal touch he applies to his creations extends to the way he has presented them exclusively at private trunk shows and by-appointment-only boutiques. The designer has shows lined up in New York, Delhi, Singapore and Mumbai.

Strings of history

Details: Hanut Singh’s jewellery will be displayed at Evoluzione today from 11 am to 8 pm

