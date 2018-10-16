In third case this year, youth dies in custody; three Chennai cops transferred

Jayanthi Pawar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The custodial death of 24-year-old Karthik in the MKB Nagar police station on Sunday was, at least, the third such case in the city this year and his family members said he was too hale and healthy to meet with such a sudden death.

Facing a few criminal cases, including a murder case, Karthik was recently staying away in Tiruvallur on instructions from the MKB Nagar police.

The family members said he came home only to attend his sister’s wedding when he was picked up by the police and they came to know of his death only at the hospital where his body was kept on Sunday. The MKB Nagar police have claimed that Karthik suffered chest pain and died on way to the hospital.

On Monday, city police commissioner A K Viswanathan transferred two sub-inspectors, Jagadeshan and Raja, and head constable Shyaam Sundar from the police station to the armed reserve police.

Karthik's younger brother said he was arrested last year over a murder case and released on bail after the police warned him not to enter the area.

“For the last one year, he had been doing odd jobs and stayed in Tiruvallur. He had come to the house only five days ago to attend my younger sister’s wedding. After the wedding, he stayed with us for two more days,” the brother said.

On Saturday, Karthik left home to meet his friends.

“We kept calling him at night, but his phone was switched off. We thought he might be with his friends. It was only Sunday his friend informed us that the police had taken him and he complained of chest pain. As we reached the hospital, we came to know that he had already died,” he added.

On Monday, heavy police personnel were deployed at the Second Street in P V Colony in Vyasarpadi and shop-owners downed their shutter, anticipating tension in the locality.

Around 3.30 pm, Karthik’s body reached his house situated in a narrow lane surrounded by all his friends.

However, a senior police officer said that Karthik and other three men were planning to murder a rival called Kathir. The police team seized three knives and arrested four men including Karthik.

“When the MKB Nagar police offered him breakfast, he refused. After eating lunch, he started vomiting and was sent to a private hospital. After his condition became serious, he was advised to be taken to Stanley government hospital where he died. When enquired, his friends told that he did not eat properly for the past three days and was only drinking. He had become weak due to alcohol,” said the officer.