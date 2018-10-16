Home Cities Chennai

Man chased by drunk duo run over by MTC bus in Chennai

Some passersby informed the police who recovered the body and sent it to the Kilpauk Medical College and Hospital for autopsy.

Published: 16th October 2018 02:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2018 08:55 AM   |  A+A-

Car Accident

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: An unidentified man, who was trying to escape from two drunk men, was killed after he was knocked down by an MTC bus on the Poonamallee High Road on Sunday afternoon.

Police said that around 2.50 pm, two men - M Devan, 30, and his friend Kamal Madurai Muthu - who were drunk, were allegedly harassing passersby for money to buy ‘HANS’, a banned tobacco product.

“The men intercepted the victim and demanded he buy them the product. When he refused, they began attacking him. In a bid to escape the victim began running and was knocked down by bus (15 B) plying from Broadway to Koyambedu,” said a police officer. He was dragged for more than 10 metres and his face got disfigured, added the officer.

Some passers-by informed the police who recovered the body and sent it to the Kilpauk Medical College and Hospital for an autopsy.  

The incident was recorded by the CCTV, which showed the duo attacking the victim.

The MTC bus was driven by one K Easwaran (38) of Madurai.

“The victim was running from a small lane and did not notice the bus and when the driver noticed him and applied the brakes, the vehicle had already knocked him down,” said the officer.

Investigation revealed that the two men reside at Santhosh Nagar in Egmore and they have a pending case against them for their alleged involvement in setting ablaze a police officer’s car during jallikattu’s protest in 2017. 

The present case has been transferred from the Anna Square traffic investigation wing to the Egmore police. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Nivin Pauly in and as Kayamkulam Kochunni (File Photo)
Viewers' verdict | Chennai reacts to Nivin Pauly's 'Kayamkulam Kochunni'
Poster of Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra starrer ' Badhaai Ho!'.
Ayushmann Khurrana starrer ‘Badhaai Ho’ gets new release date
Gallery
No! Yuvraj Singh was neither the first nor the last to blast a six of all deliveries of an over when he demolished Stuart Broad and England in the ICC World T20 2007 in South Africa. Meet them all here (Photo | PTI)
Batsmen to smash six sixes in an over: Do you know them all?
Popular author-scriptwriter Mario Puzo is worldwide known for his best-selling novel, ‘The Godfather.’ Made into a chilling crime drama in 1972, its film version focused on an Italian family. It chronicled the life of patriarch Vito Corleone (Brando), and
Remembering Mario Puzo: Celebrated writer and creator of ‘The Godfather’  
facebook twitter whatsapp