Now, register sewage and water connection online

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Residents may now register for new service connections for water supply and sewage online. The State Municipal Administration Minister SP Velumani launched this feature at the Chennai Metro Water and Sewage Board (CMWSSB) office in the city on Tuesday. As the first phase to implement the feature, which was announced by the Minister in the assembly, CMWSSB will now accept service connection registrations and payments for buildings that have up to two storeys, online, according to a statement from CMWSSB.

Until now, registrations for service connections were made at the Metro Water Board’s Chintadripet office. The connections will be provided within a month, the statement said.

Registrations can be done through the website ttp://www.chennaimetrowater.tn.nic.in/