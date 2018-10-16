Home Cities Chennai

Phone snatchers strike again!

But sporadic incidents continue to be reported and this incident on Sunday has come as a shock since the robbers dragged the victim.

Published: 16th October 2018 10:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2018 09:24 AM   |  A+A-

By Jayanthi Pawar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: It was 7 pm on Sunday night. Sixty-six-year-old Jayapandi had just parked his two-wheeler on a street at Majestic colony in Virugambakkam when two bike-borne men stopped next to him in the pretext of asking for directions.

A few seconds into the conversation, the pillion rider snatched Jayapandi’s mobile from his shirt pocket and they fled, mercilessly dragging him several metres on the street while he tried to stop them.
Cell phone robberies in the city had reached a peak in July. The typical modus operandi seemed to be to target people walking on the street and fleeing with their cellphones in a matter of seconds. Following this, the city police tightened the security across the city, which brought down the rate of mobile snatching incidents to a large extent.

But sporadic incidents continue to be reported and this incident on Sunday has come as a shock since the robbers dragged the victim.The city police said that Jayapandi sells jaggery in residential colonies on his two-wheeler.

“On Sunday night, he was at Majestic Colony to sell jaggery, when two men on a scooty approached him asking for an address and snatched the cell phone from his shirt pocket,” said a police officer.
The incident was recorded on a CCTV camera of the street. Even as the victim managed to get hold of the motorbike, the robbers did not spot.

The locals, on hearing the screams, came to Jayapandi’s rescue and took him to a nearby private hospital, where he is undergoing treatment.The Valasaravakkam police have filed a case and investigations are on.

Modus Operandi

Cell phone robberies in the city had reached a peak in July. The typical modus operandi seemed to be to target people walking on the street and fleeing with their cell phones in a matter of seconds. The city police tightened the security across the city, which brought down the rate of mobile snatching incidents to a large extent.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
OH MY GIZMO: Unboxing the Google Pixel 3 and First Look
World Food Day 2018: Visiting Chennai's oldest eateries
Gallery
This Day That Year: Here is what made news on 17th October, 1947
Indian spin legend Anil Kumble turns 48 today. Kumble was an indispensible part of the Indian cricket team and his records speak volumes about the talent of this leg spinner. On his birthday, we take a nostalgic trip through our archives to relive some of the rare and best moments of Anil Kumble. [Pic: (From left to right) Venkatapathy Raju, Rajesh Chowhan, Manoj Prabhakar and Anil Kumble| Express Photo]
Anil Kumble turns 48: Here are some rare photos of the spin legend that will kindle nostalgia
facebook twitter whatsapp