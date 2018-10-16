Riding against odds

Roshne Balasubramanian By

CHENNAI: In 2017, Lalith Kumar Natrajan a paraplegic, rode a retrofitted Royal Enfield Classic 500cc bike from Kanyakumari to Kashmir. “That was my first ever ride and I covered a distance of about 6,000km from Kanyakumari to Khardung La in 14 days on a customised Royal Enfield motorcycle. I did face a lot of difficulties but it is a part of swimming against the tide,” says the RE enthusiast who was diagnosed with Transverse Myelitis at the age of 12. He will ride to Royal Enfield Rider Mania in November this year from Chennai to Goa.

Recalling how he overcame challenges, the founder of Love and Acceptance, an NGO for persons suffering from spinal cord injuries says, “When I realised that I was paralysed and had this specific condition, my whole lifestyle changed. I was bedridden. Eventually, I decided to step out. It took a long time for me to get back to my normal routine... but I am glad I tried. I always knew I was capable.”

With an undying determination to succeed, Lalith who earlier dropped out of school due to his condition started getting homeschooled. Today, the 37-year-old boasts a string of degrees to his name — Bachelor in social work, BSc in Psychology, MBA, and MPhil. “I was a soft skills trainer, I started an HR consultancy firm and even worked as a backend operations officer in a bank. But, my love and desire to ride a bike never died... it’s something I have always wanted to do. My uncle owned a 76 model Royal Enfield, and my love for the bike started when I was about eight or nine years old. I always loved the sound,” he says.

About two years ago, he wrote to the makers of the bike describing his interest to ride from Kanyakumari to Kashmir in a retrofitted bike, and the rest is history. “They got in touch with me, and my journey started. The bike was made manual operated — legs free. Instead of a third wheel, the bike has a side carriage to lend support and balance,” shares Lalith, the first person with a disability to hold a license for a retrofitted 500cc bike. He was called ‘Veeru’ by several travellers on the road during his first ride. “Initially, I didn’t understand why everyone called me that. But later, I realised they were reminded of the classic bike with a side car used in the Bollywood movie Sholay. People stopped to take selfies, and it was encouraging. I can’t wait to ride to Goa. I will be meeting other riders from across the globe, and it will be a great opportunity to share my experiences,” said the fitness enthusiast.

For Lalith, riding a bike is not just about liberation or adventure. He says that it is a platform for him to spread the message about inclusion and accessibility. “Though there are places that are still not disability friendly, I believe it will change. Me driving a bike is an example. About a decade ago, if someone had told that a paraplegic person can ride a bike to the highest motorable pass, people would have laughed at the idea. Today it has become a reality. Anything can happen. This is just the beginning,” he adds.

