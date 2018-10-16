Home Cities Chennai

SAM invites aspiring musicians to Fall Music Camp

The participants will have a personalised training session with the star faculty members to further enhance their skill sets.

Published: 16th October 2018 10:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2018 09:24 AM

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Swarnabhoomi Academy of Music (SAM) brings together renowned musicians like Baiju Dharmajan, Radha Thomas, and Amyt Datta to Chennai as part of its four-day Fall Music Camp. The camp, which will be held from October 19 to October 22 at the SAM campus, will help aspiring musicians to learn and experiment on various musical techniques.

The participants will have a personalised training session with the star faculty members to further enhance their skill sets. Baiju Dharmajan, the celebrated lead guitarist of the Indian rock band Motherjane, will guide the aspiring guitarists and discuss the nuances of the trade. Jazz lovers will learn from Radha Thomas, veteran vocalist and band leader of the Jazz Fusion band UNK: The Radha Thomas Ensemble, along with her band member, Aman Mahajan on the piano. Amyt Datta, one of the most experimental guitarists in the Indian Jazz music scene, will inspire budding musicians to get creative in their field. Duo from the band Trinaad, Jayen Varma, the innovator of the Indian slap bass style technique, along with Aparna Panshikhar will enlighten the Indian music lovers about incorporating different styles into the classical music genre.

People aspiring to become performers, arrangers, songwriters, composers, producers, and teachers will be introduced to various instrument techniques, art of improvisation, songwriting, and composition.
For more details visit: www.sam.org.in, call: 7358000770 / 7358000759 or write to: info@sam.org.in

