Home Cities Chennai

Young minds bright ideas

The summit will comprise talks by youth icons, discussions on issues that concern them, storytelling by young changemakers, counseling clinics, comedy and music.

Published: 16th October 2018 10:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2018 09:24 AM   |  A+A-

By Roshne Balasubramanian
Express News Service

CHENNAI: City-based non-profit organisation Nalandaway Foundation, and the US Consulate in a collaborative effort will be curating The Youth Speak Summit, a platform to bring together young people with ideas, to discuss challenges, and a string of topics ranging from mental health, sexuality, and abuse to jobs. “The purpose of the event is to bring together young, passionate, socially minded and entrepreneurial 18 to 30-year-olds, and provide an avenue for them to learn and share about things that matter to them,” says Sriram, founder, Nalandaway.

Sriram

The summit will comprise talks by youth icons, discussions on issues that concern them, storytelling by young changemakers, counseling clinics, comedy and music. “There will be a minimum of 10 counselors during the course of the event. So, the participants can book a one-on-one session with them,” he says, emphasising on the importance of mental health.

The line-up of speakers include Vishal Talreja, co-founder Dream a Dream, Ashoka fellow, Neelam Palrecha, founder of Peri Ferry, PA Ranjith, film director, Poorvaja Kumar, owner of Humans of Canines, Avis Viswanathan, the Happynesswala, Aditi Gupta, founder of menstrupedia, and Akkai Padmashali, transgender rights activists. “The goal is to make it a fun, non-threatening space for collaboration, networking and expression,” shares Sriram.

As part of the summit which will see some of the most inspiring minds in the country, Nalandaway Foundation, US Consulate, Chennai is also presenting a ‘Social Entrepreneurship Pitch Fest’ in partnership with Ashoka Youth Venture. “Today’s youngsters have really great ideas, and through this SE pitch they will have a chance to get it off the ground. This is the first edition of the summit and the hope is to make it an annual event,” explains Sriram.

(The Youth Summit 2018 will be held on December 1 and 2 at MMA Centre. To register for SE pitch, visit: youthspeak2018.org. Last date: November 15)

SE Pitch Fest

The competition is for people between the ages 18-30. Five best ideas will be selected, and winners will win a cash prize of `50,000 to build a prototype of their idea. “The potential changemakers will be mentored by Ashoka Youth Venture,” said Sriram. The focus of the ideas should be to create positive change in the community. Candidates must have a plan to implement a pilot within three months.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
OH MY GIZMO: Unboxing the Google Pixel 3 and First Look
World Food Day 2018: Visiting Chennai's oldest eateries
Gallery
This Day That Year: Here is what made news on 17th October, 1947
Indian spin legend Anil Kumble turns 48 today. Kumble was an indispensible part of the Indian cricket team and his records speak volumes about the talent of this leg spinner. On his birthday, we take a nostalgic trip through our archives to relive some of the rare and best moments of Anil Kumble. [Pic: (From left to right) Venkatapathy Raju, Rajesh Chowhan, Manoj Prabhakar and Anil Kumble| Express Photo]
Anil Kumble turns 48: Here are some rare photos of the spin legend that will kindle nostalgia
facebook twitter whatsapp