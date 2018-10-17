16-year-old Boy on MTC bus footboard in Chennai loses toe

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 16-year-old boy who was travelling on the footboard of an MTC bus lost his toe after it got smashed when the vehicle was crossing a speed-breaker at Villivakkam on Monday morning.

Dinesh Kumar, a Plus Two student of a private school at Villivakkam was heading for classes when the incident occurred.

“My son boarded a minibus from Kolathur to reach Nathamuni. Later, he boarded another MTC bus, route number 248,” said Ramesh Babu, the boy’s father.

“It was around 8.15 am and the bus was overcrowded when it reached Villivakkam. Dinesh along with a few others were travelling on the footboard. After moving a few metres from Nathamuni bus stop, it passed over a speed breaker when Dinesh’s toe got smashed and cut-off, he said.

Unable to bear the pain, he got down from the bus. His friends rushed him to a private hospital where he was provided first aid and sent him to Kilpauk Medical College and Hospital. A complaint has been filed with Villivakkam police.