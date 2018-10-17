Home Cities Chennai

Camel pose for a straight back

Ustra means camel. Ustrasan corrects a hunched back, hence the name.

Published: 17th October 2018 11:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2018 09:06 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Ustra means camel. Ustrasan corrects a hunched back, hence the name. In this advanced version, the foot position is different. So, the back bend is more intense as comparedto the pose we looked at last week.

Steps
●    Kneel on your mat with knees and feet placed 4 inches apart. Toes should point back and the top of the feet should touch the floor, sole of the feet pointing towards the ceiling.
●    Inhale, extend the sternum and ribs upwards while curving the spine back. Exhale as you push the thighs forward.
●    Next, as you inhale, stretch the right arm forward and rotate it from the shoulder joint and place the right hand on the right foot. Similarly inhale and place the left hand on the left foot.
●    Press with your hands on the feet, tighten the glutes and push the pelvis and the lower part of the spine forward so that the thighs remain perpendicular to the floor.
●    Finally tip the head back keeping the neck stretched. Hold for about 30 seconds while normal breathing. Bring the arms forward one at a time, straighten your spine and slowly sit back on your heels in Vajrasan. Relax.

Tip : If you are prone to cervical spondylosis do not look back, instead look forward in the final posture!

Benefit : Ustrasan can correct a hunched back and drooping shoulders. This is very good for your entire back.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Vadachennai
Viewers' verdict | Chennai reacts to Dhanush's 'Vadachennai'
Sasikala teacher speaks to The New Indian Express about the ongoing Sabarimala Protest
Sasikala teacher speaks to The New Indian Express about the ongoing Sabarimala Protest
Gallery
Actor couple Surya-Jyothika on the first birthday of their daughter Diya. | Express Photo
Happy Birthday Jyothika: Here are some off-screen memories of the 'Chandramukhi' star
This Day That Year: Here's what made news on October 18, 1947
facebook twitter whatsapp