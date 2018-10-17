Camel pose for a straight back

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Ustra means camel. Ustrasan corrects a hunched back, hence the name. In this advanced version, the foot position is different. So, the back bend is more intense as comparedto the pose we looked at last week.

Steps

● Kneel on your mat with knees and feet placed 4 inches apart. Toes should point back and the top of the feet should touch the floor, sole of the feet pointing towards the ceiling.

● Inhale, extend the sternum and ribs upwards while curving the spine back. Exhale as you push the thighs forward.

● Next, as you inhale, stretch the right arm forward and rotate it from the shoulder joint and place the right hand on the right foot. Similarly inhale and place the left hand on the left foot.

● Press with your hands on the feet, tighten the glutes and push the pelvis and the lower part of the spine forward so that the thighs remain perpendicular to the floor.

● Finally tip the head back keeping the neck stretched. Hold for about 30 seconds while normal breathing. Bring the arms forward one at a time, straighten your spine and slowly sit back on your heels in Vajrasan. Relax.

Tip : If you are prone to cervical spondylosis do not look back, instead look forward in the final posture!

Benefit : Ustrasan can correct a hunched back and drooping shoulders. This is very good for your entire back.