Home Cities Chennai

Speeding tanker mows down infant

The house is situated on Third Street, North Jagannatha Nagar at Rajamangalam is a residential area and the family stays in a one- bedroom house.

Published: 17th October 2018 02:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2018 09:24 AM   |  A+A-

By Jayanthi Pawar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: A year-and-a-half boy who was playing in front of his house in Villivakkam was fatally knocked down by a water tanker on Monday. Police said the vehicle driver was under influence of alcohol at the time of accident.

“I was standing at the doorstep and Mohit was playing on the road very close to the house. In a matter of seconds the speeding lorry knocked my son down crushing him to death,” said Mahalakshmi, victim’s mother, who is seven months pregnant with her second child, while waiting at the mortuary of Kilpauk Medical College and Hospital.

Mohit

She said “I was constantly keeping a watch on Mohit and this tanker was speeding on the road. It was only after the residents nabbed him they found the driver to be drunk.”

The house is situated on Third Street, North Jagannatha Nagar at Rajamangalam is a residential area and the family stays in a one- bedroom house. “Mohit, was very smart for his age and would already try to talk to people. I last saw him playing on the street around 7 pm. I just then went in to start cooking dinner when I heard screams,” said a victim’s neighbour.

There were not many people on the road when the tragedy occurred. But the accident was recorded in CCTV cameras installed in the building. Hearing screams, the neighbours rushed to the child’s rescue and took him to the hospital where he was declared ‘brought dead’. Meanwhile, the residents nabbed the driver Manikandan and handed him over to police. Later, the body was transferred to KMC Hospital. Mahalakshmi said that tanker lorries normally supply water to the nearby apartments. “I have always ensured that I stay around Mohit when he is playing on the road, but this happened in seconds even before I could realise it,” she said.

Mohit’s father Kalaivannan sells peanuts while his mother is a homemaker. Thirumangalam traffic investigation unit registered a case and arrested Manikandan, 25, of Uthiramerur. Police confirmed that he  was under influence of alcohol when the accident occurred.

“He had supplied water to an apartment in North Jaganathan Street and was returning to the shed when he knocked down the child,” said a police officer. During investigation, Manikandan is said to have told police that as soon as he saw the boy running, he lost control and knocked him down.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
OH MY GIZMO: Unboxing the Google Pixel 3 and First Look
World Food Day 2018: Visiting Chennai's oldest eateries
Gallery
This Day That Year: Here is what made news on 17th October, 1947
Indian spin legend Anil Kumble turns 48 today. Kumble was an indispensible part of the Indian cricket team and his records speak volumes about the talent of this leg spinner. On his birthday, we take a nostalgic trip through our archives to relive some of the rare and best moments of Anil Kumble. [Pic: (From left to right) Venkatapathy Raju, Rajesh Chowhan, Manoj Prabhakar and Anil Kumble| Express Photo]
Anil Kumble turns 48: Here are some rare photos of the spin legend that will kindle nostalgia
facebook twitter whatsapp