Theft in Chennai's Sowcarpet leads to I-T department seizure of Rs 85 Lakh

Initially it was merely a theft case, but a probe by the Madurai police has changed it into an income tax case in which the I-T sleuths seized Rs 85 lakh from some premises in Sowcarpet.

Published: 17th October 2018 02:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2018 09:51 AM

By Express News Service

According to Income Tax sources, the thief had given gold jewels to a person in Sowcarpet. While the police were probing the theft case, they stumbled upon a huge tranche of cash worth Rs 85 lakh at the premises of the person who had received the jewels.

They alerted the I-T officials, who, in turn, conducted a raid.

