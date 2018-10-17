Three clicks for Raudram app to ensure every woman is safe

Roshne Balasubramanian By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Four years ago, I met with an accident on the Maduravoyal bridge. It wasn’t just any road accident, it was the result of a group of men chasing me in their car while I was on my bike. Since it happened over the bridge, I couldn’t take a quick turn, or stop for help. They hit my bike, I fell and was badly hurt. I received help almost 15 minutes after the incident and was rushed to the hospital. This made me think of ways in which one can address women’s safety, and that’s how the ideation for an app happened,” says Sudha Reddy, a 29-year-old who runs CGS Private limited.

On Thursday she launched Raudram, an application aimed to ensure women’s safety and actor-turned-politician Kamal Hassan presided as the chief guest. “When I told him about the idea, he completely supported me. The app might even be integrated with Makkal Needhi Maiam’s whistle app,” she says.

With women harassment turning into a nightmare every day, Sudha says she felt the need to take up the issue through technology. “Four years ago, I didn’t have the means to immediately jump into the process of creating an app. I had the idea. So, I started my own call centre first and began working towards the bigger picture,” she explains.

The app can be installed to your Android device from Google Play Store for free, and will soon become a feature in iOS systems as well. “When I shared the idea with people I knew, there was a lot of apprehension and inhibitions. But my friend and business partner Ramesh Kumar stood by me, came forward and supported the initiative,” she shares.

The app seeks an ID proof, selfie and the registration of three emergency contacts. “The ID proof is to ensure there are no fake complaints. One of the important features of the app is its SOS alert system. It can be activated even if the person’s mobile is locked,” she says, elucidating its primary features.

A woman in danger can use the app by pressing the power button thrice within a minute, and an instant alert will be sent to the emergency contacts along with the GPS details/coordinates. “The app is integrated with my company server and we have a separate team/control room to monitor any kind of alert. Through functioning call centres of Raudram app across Tamil Nadu,assistance to the girl/women in danger will be sent immediately,” she shares.

The application also has an automatic video, audio facility which will activate once the panic button is pressed. “A 10-second video, audio and picture footage both in the front and back camera will be shot automatically. This will also reach our database. So this way, the emergency contacts will be informed, and we will have evidence. We are also in talks with the police department to ensure their cooperation. We’re told that the app will have other features updated in the next 20 days. “We will also be curating several safety awareness campaigns,” she says.

Features of the app

Raudram can be installed to your Android device from Google Play Store for free, and will soon become a feature in iOS systems as well. It enables women to lodge complaints against other issues, and the firm vouches to help them with free legal advice.