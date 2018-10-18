Home Cities Chennai

Chennai: Blood donation app launched to mark AIADMK foundation day

Representational image.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam and joint coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami, State ministers, senior functionaries and party cadre celebrated the 47th foundation day of the party in a grand manner.

Launching of mobile app for blood donation, giving financial assistance to the families of those who had lost their lives while engaged in party works, and organising public meetings across the State marked the celebrations.

Panneerselvam and Palaniswami hoisted the party flag at the AIADMK headquarters and distributed sweets to the cadre. They also garlanded the statues of party founder MG Ramachandran and the late general secretary of the party J Jayalalithaa.

Both leaders released a mobile app for blood donation - ‘Rathathin Rathamae’ (the words used by MGR to refer to the AIADMK cadre as his blood relations).  The app, developed by Aspire K Swaminathan, former secretary of IT Wing of the party, can be downloaded using  the following link: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.helyxon.rrblood

Those who wish to donate blood through this app should register their names, blood groups and telephone numbers. Those who want blood urgently should also register their details. Within seconds, the information will reach the blood donors living in around 10 km. So, blood donation can be done by one or more donors depending on the need.

Panneerselvam and Palaniswami presented `two lakh financial assistance each to the families of seven party cadre who had lost their lives while engaged in party works.  They also gave `50,000 each to two cadre who had suffered injuries in road accidents. Besides, they also gave `2.90 lakh to those who have suffered minor injuries in road accidents towards treatment.  Two students hailing from poor families received `75,000 each from the leaders towards their educational expenditure.

AIADMK O Panneerselvam Edappadi K Palaniswami

