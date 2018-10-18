Home Cities Chennai

Metro water has water, but few tankers

On the other hand, officials said that the timings of water tankers authorised by the board had been increased to function throughout the day.

Published: 18th October 2018 09:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2018 09:11 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Though Metro Water stepped in to supply water to parts of the city that was affected by the strike, residents said that as the board owns an inadequate number of tankers, the current demand for water was not met. “We met Metro Water officials and the chairman of the board also. They told us that as we do not come under their working limits,” said Dr S Sakthi, a resident of a gated community in Navalur.

On the other hand, officials said that the timings of water tankers authorised by the board had been increased to function throughout the day. “From 5 am to 10 pm we will supply water to all areas. From 10 pm till 5 am, hospitals, IT firms, apartment complexes and educational institutes will be supplied water,” said an official.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Vadachennai
Viewers' verdict | Chennai reacts to Dhanush's 'Vadachennai'
Sasikala teacher speaks to The New Indian Express about the ongoing Sabarimala Protest
Sasikala teacher speaks to The New Indian Express about the ongoing Sabarimala Protest
Gallery
Actor couple Surya-Jyothika on the first birthday of their daughter Diya. | Express Photo
Happy Birthday Jyothika: Here are some off-screen memories of the 'Chandramukhi' star
This Day That Year: Here's what made news on October 18, 1947
facebook twitter whatsapp