Metro water has water, but few tankers

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Though Metro Water stepped in to supply water to parts of the city that was affected by the strike, residents said that as the board owns an inadequate number of tankers, the current demand for water was not met. “We met Metro Water officials and the chairman of the board also. They told us that as we do not come under their working limits,” said Dr S Sakthi, a resident of a gated community in Navalur.

On the other hand, officials said that the timings of water tankers authorised by the board had been increased to function throughout the day. “From 5 am to 10 pm we will supply water to all areas. From 10 pm till 5 am, hospitals, IT firms, apartment complexes and educational institutes will be supplied water,” said an official.