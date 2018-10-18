Of berries, raisins and carols

Vaishali Vijaykumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The countdown for Christmas has begun. It is evident from the number of traditional cake-mixing ceremonies happening across the city. The latest one at Holiday Inn added to this festive buzz. Carols in the background, clinking of glasses and a whiff of rum and wine set the mood for the evening. People gathered and raised a toast to celebrate the spirit of the festival. A huge tray filled with almonds, apricots, currants, raisins, cherries, plums, berries, walnut and dry fruits was placed at the centre of the hall.

“This is our second-year celebration. This age-old tradition is performed around 50 days before the festival. During the first week of December, we take the soaked mix and start baking. We’re expecting to bake 300 kg of plum cake. Alongside we’ll be having a Christmas market. Puddings, pastries, stollen breads, pies are some of the few that we have planned for the year. Last year the event was performed on a comparatively smaller scale. This year it sure will be the talk of the town,” says Satej Saigaonkar, executive chef.

At the event, several gloved hands cheered and splattered more than 40 bottles of liquor into 57 kg of ingredients to prepare the mix. Bowls of spices and cardamom were added to the mixture to make it flavoursome. Among the crowd, a bunch of women sporting an apron and a hat were excited to give it a shot for their first time with cake mixing. “For most of my friends here, it’s the first time. But this is my second cake-mixing event. I was telling them about how you get the festive vibes already. The best part is when all of us come together, pour the liquor and mix it with our hands. It’s absolute fun and therapeutic when you do it as a group. The food and carols make it all the more exuberant,” says Samiya Sait, one of the socialites.

Towards the end, the hospitality team of Holiday Inn, chefs and management joined hands, and took part in the activity. “This is my first cake-mixing ceremony in Chennai. It is a tradition followed to thank the guests. Especially during the last phase of the year to bring in joy and festive vibes. This is also our way of meeting and greeting our clients too. Expect a bigger celebration next year,” says Divakar Shukla, who joined the hotel as the general manager three weeks back.

